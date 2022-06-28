© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections - June 28, 2022

Get live results from primaries in Colorado, Illinois, Mississippi, New York, Oklahama, South Carolina and Utah, on June 28, 2022.
Colorado
Illinois
Mississippi
New York
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Utah
Colorado

2022 Colorado Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in Colorado's primary elections for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state and House district races. Follow the results live.

Illinois

2022 Illinois Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Illinois primary elections. Notable primaries include governor, U.S. Senate and House district races. Follow the results live.

Mississippi

2022 Mississippi Primary Runoff Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Mississippi primary runoff elections for two congressional districts. Follow the results live.

New York

2022 New York Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the New York primary elections, including a notable primary for governor and lieutenant governor. (The state's primaries for U.S. House seats are in August.) Follow the results live.

Oklahoma

2022 Oklahoma Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Oklahoma primary elections. Notable races are for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate -- including a special election. Follow the results live.

South Carolina

2022 South Carolina Primary Runoff Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the South Carolina primary runoff election for Senate. Follow the results live.

Utah

2022 Utah Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Utah primary elections. One notable primary is the race for U.S. Senate. Follow the results live.