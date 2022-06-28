Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections - June 28, 2022
2022 Colorado Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in Colorado's primary elections for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state and House district races. Follow the results live.
2022 Illinois Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Illinois primary elections. Notable primaries include governor, U.S. Senate and House district races. Follow the results live.
2022 Mississippi Primary Runoff Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Mississippi primary runoff elections for two congressional districts. Follow the results live.
2022 New York Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the New York primary elections, including a notable primary for governor and lieutenant governor. (The state's primaries for U.S. House seats are in August.) Follow the results live.
2022 Oklahoma Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Oklahoma primary elections. Notable races are for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate -- including a special election. Follow the results live.
2022 South Carolina Primary Runoff Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the South Carolina primary runoff election for Senate. Follow the results live.
2022 Utah Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Utah primary elections. One notable primary is the race for U.S. Senate. Follow the results live.