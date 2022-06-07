© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections - June 7, 2022

Get live results from primaries in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota on June 7, 2022.
Primary Election - June 7.png
WRVO Public Media
/
California
Iowa
Mississippi
Montana
New Jersey
New Mexico
South Dakota
California

2022 California Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the California primary elections. Notable primaries include governor, U.S. Senate and House district races. Follow the results live.

Iowa

2022 Iowa Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Iowa primary elections. Notable primaries include U.S. Senate and a House district race. Follow the results live.

Mississippi

2022 Mississippi Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Mississippi primary elections. Notable primaries include U.S. House district races. Follow the results live.

Montana

2022 Montana Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Montana primary elections. Notable primaries include House district races. Follow the results live.

New Jersey

2022 New Jersey Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the New Jersey primary elections. Notable primaries include U.S. House district races. Follow the results live.

New Mexico

2022 New Mexico Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the New Mexico primary elections. Notable primaries include governor and House district races. Follow the results live.

South Dakota

2022 South Dakota Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the South Dakota primary elections. Notable primaries include governor and U.S. Senate. Follow the results live.