Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections - May 24, 2022

Get live results from primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas
WRVO Public Media
Alabama
Arkansas
Georgia
Texas
Alabama

2022 Alabama Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alabama primary elections. Notable primaries include governor, U.S. Senate and House district races. Follow the results live.

Arkansas

2022 Arkansas Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Arkansas primary elections. Notable primaries include the governor race. Follow the results live.

Georgia

2022 Georgia Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Georgia primary elections. Notable primaries include governor, U.S. Senate and House district races. Follow the results live.

Texas

2022 Texas Primary Runoff Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Texas primary runoff elections. Notable primaries include lieutenant governor and U.S. House district races. Follow the results live.