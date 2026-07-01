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Micron celebrates faster-than-expected progress on massive Clay chip fabrication plant
Construction of the first phase of what will become the nation's largest semiconductor plant is ahead of schedule, with officials gathering for a ceremony to mark the progress.
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Micron CEO and President Sanjay Mehotra welcomes U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. (Ellen Abbott / WRVO)
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Officials gather for a photo to celebrate the first pouring of concrete for what will become Micron's massive semiconductor plant in Clay. (Ellen Abbott / WRVO)
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Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehotra, at left, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. (Ellen Abbott / WRVO)
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Officials gather for a photo to mark the first pouring of concrete for Micron's massive semiconductor plant in Clay. (Office of Governor Kathy Hochul / Via Flickr)
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Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehotra speaks to local dignitaries at a ceremony marking the first pouring of concrete for what will become Micron's semiconductor plant in Clay, which will eventually be America's largest such plant. (Ellen Abbott / WRVO)
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Scores of big construction vehicles look small against the vast stretch of land needed to build Micron's semiconductor plant in Clay, which will become the nation's largest chip fabrication factory. (Ellen Abbott / WRVO)
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