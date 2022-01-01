North Country - 2022 Election voting information
Early voting locations and hours for each county can be found at the links below.
To see the candidates on the ballot for the North Country region please click on the following tabs. Candidates that are running unopposed are not listed.
Jefferson
Congress - 21 District
- Democratic - Matt Castelli
- Moderate - Matt Castelli
- Republican - Elise M. Stefanik
- Conservative - Elise M. Stefanik
24th District
- Democratic - Steven Holden
- Republican - Claudia Tenney
- Conservative - Claudia Tenney
State Supreme Court - 5th District
- Democratic - David Murad, Christina Cagnina, Charles A. Keller, John W. Dillon
- Republican - Kevin P. Kuehner, Julie Grow Denton, Mark Rose, William F. Ramseier
- Conservative - Kevin P. Kuehner, Julie Grow Denton, Mark Rose, William F. Ramseier
Lewis
Congress - 21st District
- Democratic - Matt Castelli
- Moderate - Matt Castelli
- Republican - Elise M. Stefanik
- Conservative - M. Stefanik
State Supreme Court - 5th District
- Democratic - David Murad, Christina Cagnina, Charles A. Keller, John W. Dillon
- Republican - Kevin P. Kuehner, Julie Grow Denton, Mark Rose, William F. Ramseier
- Conservative - Kevin P. Kuehner, Julie Grow Denton, Mark Rose, William F. Ramseier
St. Lawrence
Congress - 21st District
- Democratic - Matt Castelli
- Moderate - Matt Castelli
- Republican - Elise M. Stefanik
- Conservative - Elise M. Stefanik
State Supreme Court - 4th District
- Democratic - Teneka Frost, Robert J. Muller, Vincent W. Versaci
- Republican - Allison M. McGahay, Richard A. Kupferman, Chris Obstarczyk
- Conservative - Allison M. McGahay, Robert J. Muller, Vincent W. Versaci
State Senate - 45th District
- Democratic- Jean A. Lapper
- Republican - Daniel G. Stec
- Conservative - Daniel G. Stec
State Assembly - 116th District
- Republican - Scott A. Gray
- Conservative - Susan M. Duffy