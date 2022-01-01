© 2022 WRVO Public Media
North Country - 2022 Election voting information

NorthCountryRegion22-1.png

Early voting locations and hours for each county can be found at the links below.

Jefferson County

Lewis County

St. Lawrence County

To see the candidates on the ballot for the North Country region please click on the following tabs. Candidates that are running unopposed are not listed.

Jefferson
Lewis
St. Lawrence
Jefferson

Congress - 21 District

  • Democratic - Matt Castelli 
  • Moderate - Matt Castelli
  • Republican - Elise M. Stefanik
  • Conservative - Elise M. Stefanik

24th District

  • Democratic - Steven Holden
  • Republican - Claudia Tenney
  • Conservative - Claudia Tenney

State Supreme Court - 5th District

  • Democratic - David Murad, Christina Cagnina, Charles A. Keller, John W. Dillon 
  • Republican - Kevin P. Kuehner, Julie Grow Denton, Mark Rose, William F. Ramseier
  • Conservative - Kevin P. Kuehner, Julie Grow Denton, Mark Rose, William F. Ramseier
Lewis

Congress - 21st District

  • Democratic - Matt Castelli 
  • Moderate - Matt Castelli
  • Republican - Elise M. Stefanik
  • Conservative - M. Stefanik

State Supreme Court - 5th District

  • Democratic - David Murad, Christina Cagnina, Charles A. Keller, John W. Dillon 
  • Republican - Kevin P. Kuehner, Julie Grow Denton, Mark Rose, William F. Ramseier
  • Conservative - Kevin P. Kuehner, Julie Grow Denton, Mark Rose, William F. Ramseier
St. Lawrence

Congress - 21st District

  • Democratic - Matt Castelli 
  • Moderate - Matt Castelli
  • Republican - Elise M. Stefanik
  • Conservative - Elise M. Stefanik

State Supreme Court - 4th District

  • Democratic - Teneka Frost, Robert J. Muller, Vincent W. Versaci 
  • Republican - Allison M. McGahay, Richard A. Kupferman, Chris Obstarczyk 
  • Conservative - Allison M. McGahay, Robert J. Muller, Vincent W. Versaci 

State Senate - 45th District

  • Democratic- Jean A. Lapper 
  • Republican - Daniel G. Stec 
  • Conservative - Daniel G. Stec

State Assembly - 116th District

  • Republican - Scott A. Gray 
  • Conservative - Susan M. Duffy