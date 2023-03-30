In the podcast "From the Soil with Sollecito," Jim Sollecito of Sollecito Landscaping Nursery in central New York provides a series of helpful talks to help navigate the seasonal shifts that impact plants, shrubs, trees, flower beds, and garden plots. Jim focuses on the use of natural products and cultivation methods specifically adapted to this region's climate, soil composition, geology, and native ecology. Sollecito Landscaping Nursery is the first Be Green garden center licensed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.