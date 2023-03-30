Jim SollecitoHost - From the Soil with Sollecito
In the podcast "From the Soil with Sollecito," Jim Sollecito of Sollecito Landscaping Nursery in central New York provides a series of helpful talks to help navigate the seasonal shifts that impact plants, shrubs, trees, flower beds, and garden plots. Jim focuses on the use of natural products and cultivation methods specifically adapted to this region's climate, soil composition, geology, and native ecology. Sollecito Landscaping Nursery is the first Be Green garden center licensed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
In this episode, Jim talks about being practical with indoor and outdoor plants.
In this episode, Jim talks about embracing the time fall brings for planting.
In this episode, Jim talks about remembering and planting for a special person.