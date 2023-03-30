© 2023 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FromtheSoilWithSollecito_1400x1400l.png
From the Soil with Sollecito

Letting Go and Moving On

By Jim Sollecito
Published March 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sollecito_Celebrating50Years.jpg

In this episode, Jim talks about learning from the challenges of the past with your landscape.

Tags
From the Soil with Sollecito Jim Sollecitoplantinggardening
Jim Sollecito
In the podcast "From the Soil with Sollecito," Jim Sollecito of Sollecito Landscaping Nursery in central New York provides a series of helpful talks to help navigate the seasonal shifts that impact plants, shrubs, trees, flower beds, and garden plots. Jim focuses on the use of natural products and cultivation methods specifically adapted to this region's climate, soil composition, geology, and native ecology. Sollecito Landscaping Nursery is the first Be Green garden center licensed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
See stories by Jim Sollecito