Amended in Action

Episode 5: Finding a Voice in Syracuse, Their Adopted Home

Published April 18, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Nada Odeh; Jan-Juba Arway; Michael Riecke
Nada Odeh was born and raised in Syria. Jan-Juba Arway spent her childhood in South Sudan. Violence and unrest forced both women to flee their native countries in search of safety and opportunity. They sought refuge in the United States. Nada first settled in Michigan. Jan-Juba lived in Arizona.

Eventually, both women were drawn to Syracuse. Today, they consider central New York home. In this episode, listeners will learn how Nada and Jan-Juba are making their mark on the community through their work and advocacy.

Amended in Action
Michael Riecke
Assistant Professor of Broadcasting and Mass Communication Michael Riecke joined the SUNY Oswego faculty in 2011 after spending nearly a decade in television and digital news as an award-winning reporter, producer, and anchor.
