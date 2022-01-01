Michael RieckeContributor
Assistant Professor of Broadcasting and Mass Communication Michael Riecke joined the SUNY Oswego faculty in 2011 after spending nearly a decade in television and digital news as an award-winning reporter, producer, and anchor.
-
Joanne Shenandoah, a member of the Oneida Nation Wolf Clan, has earned global notoriety as a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. She has performed for the Dalai Lama and Nelson Mandela. She’s graced the stage at a list of prestigious venues including the White House, Carnegie Hall and the Vatican. As host Michael Riecke explains in this episode of "Amended in Action," Shenandoah has also leveraged her music career to improve conditions for women, children, and the earth through her lyrics, advocacy and service.
-
Nada Odeh was born and raised in Syria. Jan-Juba Arway spent her childhood in South Sudan. Violence and unrest forced both women to flee their native countries in search of safety and opportunity. They sought refuge in the United States. Nada first settled in Michigan. Jan-Juba lived in Arizona. Eventually, both women were drawn to Syracuse. Today, they consider central New York home. In this episode, listeners will learn how Nada and Jan-Juba are making their mark on the community through their work and advocacy.
-
Dr. Janette Gayle’s passion for teaching runs as deep as her continuing quest to uncover untold stories of New York’s African American and immigrant dressmakers in the early 1900s. “You don’t hear these women’s stories, but I know that they’re there, and if I just persevere, I will find them,” Gayle explains to host Michael Riecke in this episode of Amended In Action. Listeners will learn how coming of age in Jamaica during the politically tumultuous 1970s inspired her research and led her to Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva.
-
Nearly every county in New York has a museum tasked with curating and archiving local history. That’s true in Tompkins County where archivists are actively collecting people’s stories today to better share the region’s history tomorrow. In this episode of "Amended in Action," host Michael Riecke takes a trip to the History Center in Tompkins County to explore what museum curators and archivists are doing to ensure no one’s story is left out.
-
What happens if you pair a history professor with an audio producer? You may end up with a fascinating and revealing podcast like "Amended." In this episode of "Amended In Action," host Michael Riecke introduces listeners to the creative team behind "Amended" -- host Laura Free and producer Reva Goldberg. They’ll share how an idea sprouted into a creative partnership.
-
What does it mean to be a changemaker? Curators at the Rochester Museum and Science Center focused on that question for two years as they designed an exhibit focused on the accomplishments of women from the region. In this episode of “Amended in Action,” host Michael Riecke discovers how museum curators reached a remarkably inclusive conclusion.