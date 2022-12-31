© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Campbell Conversations

Sharon Owens and Raquan Pride-Green on the Campbell Conversations

By Grant Reeher
Published December 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Raquan Pride-Green / Sharon Owens

On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks to two leaders in the effort to tear down and replace a section of I-81 that runs through Syracuse, and to redevelop the residential and commercial area and the neighborhoods surrounding its current footprint. Sharon Owens is the Deputy Mayor of Syracuse, and Raquan Pride-Green is the executive director of Blueprint 15, a non-profit which is working with the city on the redevelopment.

Grant Reeher
Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
