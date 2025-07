Independence Day Special: Makers of History “Declaration of Independence” 1935 Syndicated, Voice of the Army “The Star Spangled Banner” March 1949 Syndicated, Yankee Yarns “Fourth of July” 7/1/51 Syndicated, Lum and Abner “Fourth of July Picnic” 7/4/45 ABC.

