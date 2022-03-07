Advocates fight for more funding for Indigenous schools in NY

Indigenous schools say they’re in crisis across the state, after, advocates say, they’ve been underfunded for years.

One of those is the Onondaga Nation School in the Lafayette School District. Officials say the school is facing a number of pressing issues, including a gym that is badly in need of an expansion, a need for more special education and academic intervention services, and an out of date fire alarm system.

Andy Mager is an organizer with Neighbors of the Onondaga Nation, or NOON. He’s calling on state lawmakers to increase funding for the Onondaga Nation School to $20 million in the upcoming budget.

"It's about equity,” said Mager. “It's about providing adequate needs for their children just as we would want for the children of Syracuse or Liverpool or Fayetteville or New York City."

Lafayette Superintendent Jeremy Belfield said Onondaga Nation School doesn’t have access to the same multiple revenue streams as the rest of the district’s schools. He said the New York State Education Department has traditionally underfunded the school, leaving it to share $3.4 million with thirteen other properties across the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget increases that pot to $35.7 million. That includes $6.1 million for the Onondaga Nation School. Belfield said that will address some of the most pressing issues, including repairs to the roof, fire alarm system, and HVAC system. However, it’s not enough for the school’s expansion.

Belfield said the school hasn’t had a major expansion since the 1990s when there were about 80 students. In the past ten years, the school has had between 120-140 students. He also said the gym is undersized, especially for a school that produces many highly skilled athletes. Belfield said he’s very appreciative of advocacy efforts on the school’s behalf.

Mager points to a treaty from the 1700s in which the government promises to provide for the education and health of Indigenous communities and said much more needs to be done to help these schools.

"Here we are today with people who are really trying to rebuild their culture,” said Mager. “I believe that we have a debt that we owe them, and this is a great opportunity to step up, and take responsibility for some of that."

NOON is also calling for $20 million in funding to go to two other Indigenous schools in New York state, the Tuscarora Nation School and the St. Regis Mohawk School.