City of Watertown to consider hiring more firefighters

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published February 20, 2023 at 3:20 AM EST
Payne Horning
WRVO News (file photo)

The City of Watertown is considering adding additional firefighters.

The current staffing level is 64 line personnel — down two from the budgeted level due to recent retirements. Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timmerman said the most cost effective staffing level would be 72.

"if you were to go to 72 line personnel, after those personnel came online and started offsetting overtime, you'd be able to save about $100,000 annually," Timmerman said. "If you wanted to go with a lesser number, for example, if you wanted to move from 66 to 68, after the training time period, you could save about a little bit over $50,000 annually."

Timmerman said 87% of the overtime budget has already been spent in the first 58% of the year and expects overtime expenditures to reach $1.2 million by the end of the year.

"It would seem to me, for us to hire people for less money than what we're paying in overtime," Councilor Clifford Olney III said.

The council supported increasing staffing to 68 and overhiring in anticipation of future retirements later this year. They also supported pursing a SAFER grant application which could also increase staffing. A budget resolution regarding the additional firefighters is set to be voted on at a future council meeting.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
