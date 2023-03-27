Syracuse proceeding with new sanitation cart rollout, community broadband pilot program

The Syracuse Common Council passed legislation at Monday's meeting proceeding with a phased rollout of new sanitation carts and pilot of a community broadband program.

The phased sanitation cart program is set to launch this summer with 6,800 properties before eventually expanding citywide.

Commissioner of Public Works Jeremy Robinson asked the council to consider amending the sanitation ordinance. As written, the legislation requires one cart per unit so a ten apartment unit building would get 10 carts.

But those apartments might not need all 10 and the carts will take up space — especially when recycling carts are added. Robinson proposed scaling back for ten unit apartments during the initial rollout.

Jessica Cain / WRVO Syracuse will be updating sanitation cart for people who live in the city

"Ten carts logistically in the right away is a big concern for us," Robinson said. "But we don't want to lose sight of the positive. The positive is that the trash cart program is moving forward and whether it's ten carts or whether it's two carts, it's moving forward."

Councilor Pat Hogan said the council's concern is making sure the level of service stays the same for residents.

" I think it probably is an operational issue guaranteeing ten containers for the ten unit buildings," Hogan said. "If [residents] don't need it, just take a few away, but provide them with what they've always been provided with."

Councilor Amir Gethers expressed similar sentiments.

"We're going through phases right now," Gethers said. "We're going to test and determine. We'll go big and see how this works out and if we have to redact the carts, which I know we will — I feel like we might need to do that. But we have to do our research first and go through with our phases to be able to determine that."

"To address that concern, you know, if people want 10, if they need 10, they'll have 10," Gethers continued. "If not, we'll take them back."

The council passed the sanitation legislation without amendment with council planning to check in with public works once operations are underway for what may need to be fixed.

Additionally, the council passed a community broadband pilot program which could provide free internet service to members of the community. Councilor Jimmy Monto said the broadband program is a great opportunity to make sure everyone in the city can have high speed internet access.

"We need to make sure that our underserved populations have access to the internet," Monto said. "It controls everything from getting a bus on time, getting the bus schedule to securing your home."

A next step in the broadband program is engaging with the community to have people learn about and sign up for the program.

