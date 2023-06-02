Williams talks economy, national security at tele-town hall event

On the heels of a debt ceiling deal in Congress, Central New York Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) said the bill doesn’t solve all of the country’s fiscal problems, but he believes it’s a step in the right direction.

"You can't solve decades-long spending problems in one bill,” Williams said. “That's not possible. We have complex problems, and it's going to take many, many different steps to address these problems."

Williams made the comments during a tele-town hall event Thursday night, after two in-person town halls that were scheduled this week in Fayetteville and Clay were canceled. Williams was in Washington for debt ceiling negotiations.

During the town hall, constituents could call in and submit questions.

Williams spoke at length about his desire to reign in government spending and fielded questions about the details of the plan on the table, including permitting reform, which the congressman said would help with projects like Micron.

"Please remember that I come out of the technology industry, and I know, and I've seen firsthand, the incredible pace of that industry," he said.

Williams also spoke about his national security priorities, including the U.S. Southern Border, Iran, and China.

"The behavior of China has changed so much, even in the last 12 months, that we have to take these types of actions. So China is very high on my watch list, very top of mind," he said.

