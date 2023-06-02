© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Government

Williams talks economy, national security at tele-town hall event

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published June 2, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT
Republican Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22) stands in his office.
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Republican Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22) stands in his office.

On the heels of a debt ceiling deal in Congress, Central New York Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) said the bill doesn’t solve all of the country’s fiscal problems, but he believes it’s a step in the right direction.

"You can't solve decades-long spending problems in one bill,” Williams said. “That's not possible. We have complex problems, and it's going to take many, many different steps to address these problems."

Williams made the comments during a tele-town hall event Thursday night, after two in-person town halls that were scheduled this week in Fayetteville and Clay were canceled. Williams was in Washington for debt ceiling negotiations.

During the town hall, constituents could call in and submit questions.

Williams spoke at length about his desire to reign in government spending and fielded questions about the details of the plan on the table, including permitting reform, which the congressman said would help with projects like Micron.

"Please remember that I come out of the technology industry, and I know, and I've seen firsthand, the incredible pace of that industry," he said.

Williams also spoke about his national security priorities, including the U.S. Southern Border, Iran, and China.

"The behavior of China has changed so much, even in the last 12 months, that we have to take these types of actions. So China is very high on my watch list, very top of mind," he said.

Tags
Politics and Government Brandon Williamstown hall meetingpoliticsdebt ceilingRegional News
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain