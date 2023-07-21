James Rowley announces Republican, Conservative campaign for 50th state Senate district

James Rowley officially began his campaign for state senate, looking to flip the open 50th State Senate District seat currently occupied by Democrat John Mannion.

Outside his Town of Clay home, Onondaga County Legislature Chairman James Rowley made the official announcement that he would seek the Republican and Conservative party nominations for the 50th State Senate District Seat. Surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren, Rowley stated that his campaign is for the people, not the politics of his district.

“This campaign is not about politics for me, it really isn’t,” Rowley said. “I’ve had my fill. This is about families for me. It’s about my family and the thousands of families in the district that are struggling to pay their bills, that are worried about what’s going on in their schools, that are afraid to go to the mall because they might be the victim of a crime.”

Rowley said his campaign will have key focuses on making more realistic state energy policies, strengthening academic standards and cutting down on state budget costs. He said he is confident that flipping the seat republican and focusing on these issues will help his district and the state as a whole.

“The democratic machine has run Albany for far too long and we are paying the price,” Rowley said.

Rowley has served in a number of public and private sector roles including county CFO and Town of Clay supervisor. He said it’s his experience that will help him win the nomination and flip the seat red.

“This seat is going to flip in 2024,” Rowley said. “Republicans and conservatives have to come together, they have to put the best candidate forward.”

Democrat John Mannion who currently holds the state senate position will not be seeking reelection as he seeks to take over the 22nd Congressional District chair currently held by Republican Brandon Williams.

Rowley said he will continue to focus on his position as county legislature chairman, but after this fall’s election, the campaign will be his primary focus.

“Between now and November eighth, I am going to be working with county and town officials to make sure that they are successful this fall,” Rowley said. “But come November ninth, the race for the 50th senate district is on. I’m in it to win it.”