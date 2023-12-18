© 2023 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syracuse lawmakers approve trust fund to address housing crisis

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published December 18, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST
Syracuse Common Council votes to approve the creation of the Syracuse Housing Trust Fund, Dec. 18.
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Syracuse Common Council votes to approve the creation of the Syracuse Housing Trust Fund, Dec. 18.

A study that showed most residents can’t afford market rate housing in the city of Syracuse has led to the creation a new public entity meant to help developers build and renovate housing. Syracuse lawmakers Monday approved creation of the Syracuse Housing Trust Fund.

Common Councilor Pat Hogan said this is a big first step in addressing the housing crisis in the city of Syracuse.

“I look at this thing as an essence, a bank," Hogan said. "And if we can garner funding and that'll be an issue, we'll be recurring revenue. We're going to get $5 million in the state. But we feel fairly confident that this will be a place where we're going to be able to put money into, and be able to address the gap financing issues, that a lot of these developers have."

Lawmakers also created an advisory board to determine how funds will be distributed. Neighborhood and Business Development Deputy Commissioner Michelle Sczpanski said this is one component of an overall housing strategy; noting it’s important because it fills the gaps in funding for developers that aren’t served by current programs.

"I think one example of that is local rental property owners. There's very few programs that we have that are well designed to meet some of those needs," Sczpanski said. "There's some of the needs that we have particularly around like lead remediation. That's one area where there's a lot of funding gaps that aren't conducive to solving the problem as efficiently as we could otherwise."

While the advisory board begins meeting in early 2024, Sczpanski said the city will share a new housing strategy in April that could help determine where funds are needed most.
Tags
Politics and Government housing crisisSyracuse Common Councilneighborhood improvementRegional News
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ellen Abbott