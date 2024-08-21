Watertown city councilor to testify before ethics board

The Watertown City Council voted for an administrative hearing regarding an ethics complaint against Councilmember Cliff Olney made by former Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith in fall 2023 saying Olney publicized information shared in executive session.

The council voted 4-1 for the administrative hearing with Olney the sole no vote. Olney said the complaint was brought by his political adversaries, saying the former mayor and former city attorney “hated my guts.”

"The ethics complaint itself was politically motivated, designed to tarnish my reputation and undermine my ability to serve the people of Watertown effectively," Olney said. "The complaint was contrived by an individual who had a vested interest in weakening my influence and discrediting my advocacy all under the guise of upholding ethical standards."

The ethics board report recommended Olney be removed from office. Councilor Robert Kimball, who introduced the resolution for an ethics hearing, said the motion is not advocating to dismiss Olney from the council. Councilors can vote to remove Olney, censure him, or do nothing.

“I view this as an opportunity for you to speak to the Ethics Board," Kimball said. "Make your case. See what the Ethics board reports. It may or may not change their recommendation, and then the whole council would see it.”

Olney said he wants the ethics hearing to be done in public. The city will hire an outside attorney to proceed with the hearing.

