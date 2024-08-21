© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Watertown city councilor to testify before ethics board

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published August 21, 2024 at 5:01 AM EDT
The Watertown City Council discussed an ethics hearing regarding Councilor Cliff Olney at its August 18, 2024 meeting.
The Watertown City Council discussed an ethics hearing regarding Councilor Cliff Olney at its August 19, 2024 meeting.

The Watertown City Council voted for an administrative hearing regarding an ethics complaint against Councilmember Cliff Olney made by former Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith in fall 2023 saying Olney publicized information shared in executive session.

The council voted 4-1 for the administrative hearing with Olney the sole no vote. Olney said the complaint was brought by his political adversaries, saying the former mayor and former city attorney “hated my guts.”

"The ethics complaint itself was politically motivated, designed to tarnish my reputation and undermine my ability to serve the people of Watertown effectively," Olney said. "The complaint was contrived by an individual who had a vested interest in weakening my influence and discrediting my advocacy all under the guise of upholding ethical standards."

The ethics board report recommended Olney be removed from office. Councilor Robert Kimball, who introduced the resolution for an ethics hearing, said the motion is not advocating to dismiss Olney from the council. Councilors can vote to remove Olney, censure him, or do nothing.

“I view this as an opportunity for you to speak to the Ethics Board," Kimball said. "Make your case. See what the Ethics board reports. It may or may not change their recommendation, and then the whole council would see it.”

Olney said he wants the ethics hearing to be done in public. The city will hire an outside attorney to proceed with the hearing.
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
