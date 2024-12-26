State Senator announces run for Congress in anticipated special election for Stefanik's seat

New York State Senator Dan Stec is officially tossing his name in the hat for the anticipated special election for New York’s 21st Congressional District next year.

In an interview with WWNY-TV, the Republican from Queensbury said his name recognition in the 21st district could be a huge benefit for Republicans looking to keep the seat. His state senate district is entirely within the bounds of the 21st.

"My argument is that I am the most electable," Stec said. "So if we’re concerned about winning the seat, holding the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, you want to put your most likely to win candidate forward. And no one can compare the numbers the way that I do, as far as how much of the district I already represent."

Stec said he’s ready to serve the North Country on the national level.

"At the end of the day, it’s about representing the district, and for the last 12 years in Albany, I know what it’s like to be responsible for and represent the needs of the district," he said. "And if I can do that in Albany, then I’m certain I can do that in Washington."

Another Republican, Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino has also said he’ll run to be his party’s candidate in the special election.

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to become the next ambassador to the United Nations. If she’s confirmed, she’ll have to resign from Congress.

A few Democrats have also announced they’re considering a run. St. Lawrence County dairy farmer Blake Gendebien announced his campaign this month. Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Steven Holden said he’s seriously considering running. And Stefanik's opponent in November, Paula Collins, has also expressed interest.