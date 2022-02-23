New York AG to Syracuse apartment owner: Clean up your properties or face big fines

The New York Attorney General’s Office is cracking down on a notorious landlord in Syracuse. The owners of the Skyline and three other apartment buildings in Syracuse have been ordered to fix longstanding problems, or face big fines.

For the last year, the city of Syracuse has been trying to get Green National, owned by former Syracuse University and NFL player Tim Green and his son, to deal with the health and safety issues plaguing residents at their properties. The city has cited the owners with building code violations, sent in the fire department, the police department, and has filed lawsuits against the Greens. But Mayor Ben Walsh admits it hasn’t been enough.

“So we called in reinforcements, we called in the heavy hitter, we called in the Attorney General," said Walsh.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office started an investigation last June, and announced action on Tuesday.

“Green National has 60 days from today, 60 days, to fix the problems in its buildings, or pay a $300,000 fine, a sum of money that is now in escrow. And they cannot touch it," James said during a news conference in Syracuse Tuesday.

The problems at the Skyline burst onto the public’s consciousness after 93-year old Connie Tuori was brutally murdered there a year ago. It highlighted safety and health issues simmering at the property for years. Skyline resident Larry Fuller said he's heard gunshots 10 feet from his apartment door.

"You just don’t feel safe,” Fuller said. “You go down to the deli, people in the hallway are panhandling, wanting money, it’s just a sad situation. That place used to be the crown jewel of Syracuse, now it’s nothing.”

Along with crime, the buildings have been plagued with hallways littered with human waste, needles, trash, as well as vermin and mold issues. Skyline Tennant Association President Katrina Weston was happy to hear the state taking action.

“At least I know that if it doesn’t work, they're not going to let it go, they’re going to the next step,” said Weston. “They’re going to hold them accountable, and holding them accountable is important.”

James said if the properties aren’t sold or cleaned up, further action is likely.

"The further action and relief that we are seeking includes but is not limited to the fact that we could possibly seize these properties,” James said. “No one should live in these conditions."