Central New Yorkers protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The war in Ukraine the focus of a special street demonstration on a busy rush hour corner in DeWitt Monday. Syracuse Peace Council activists say they are united with peace organizations around the globe looking for ways to de-escalate the situation.

Syracuse activist Andy Mager held a sign that said “Diplomacy, Not War.” He believes that diplomacy should start with making good on NATO promises not to extend its power to the Russian border.

“That has been broken time and time again over the last several decades. And that’s a key piece why we’re at this point,” said Mager. “And also creates one of the opportunities that the U.S. and NATO can end this war, by being willing to talk to Russia about those issues, and make an agreement.”

Jane Slabowski said the news of the Russian invasion compelled her to join the demonstration in DeWitt Monday.

“This latest world event that involves bloodshed and war has just tipped me over the edge, after 20 years of never-ending war and wars all over the place,” she said. “And the incredible amounts of money we spend on war when we theoretically could be in an ideal world bonding together.”

Mager said there needs to be a global conversation about the feeling that if the world doesn’t stand up for Ukraine, then strongmen and autocrats can act with impunity.