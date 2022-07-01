Dr. Indu Gupta reflects on her time as Onondaga County Health Commissioner

Onondaga County continues a nationwide search for a new Health Commissioner, to replace Dr. Indu Gupta, who will step down from the job July 1.

Gupta led Central New York through the COVID-19 pandemic, and is confident a successor can take the community through the next phase of COVID.

Gupta joined the Health Department more than seven years ago.

"When I took this job in November of 2014, I never thought I’ll be leading the health department during the worst pandemic of the century," Gupta said.

COVID-19, however, engulfed the last two and a half years of her tenure. Gupta believes it was work done before COVID-19 hit that allowed the department to handle the stress of the pandemic. Most importantly it involved getting the department accredited, but also devising programs to deal with other public health crises, like opioid addiction, lead poisoning, and tobacco prevention.

“Certainly the health department came from invisible to visible," Gupta said. "Right? How many people knew who the health commissioner was and what the health department did. Not many. But unfortunately it took a pandemic for people to realize there is an entity that quietly watches and makes sure the health of the community is good."

Some of the high points of the pandemic Gupta is proud of; creating a transparency that included clear, accurate data about COVID-19; retooling a web site and sending messages out through social media; and creating relationships throughout the community from pastors to barber shops during the vaccination phase of the pandemic.

"It was a lot of work," Gupta said. But it was so rewarding. I always felt we were able to serve the community in the most time of need."

Going forward, Gupta believes the department is on firm footing to handle whatever the pandemic throws next. And she urges the community to remain vigilant.

"Information is power," Gupta said. "Information engages people and gets better health outcome for any situation, whether it’s the pandemic or any chronic disease."

Personally, she plans to stay in the area and serve on boards that focus on connecting public and private health entities.

"I think I have given a strong foundation, and it’s time for me to move on," Gupta said.