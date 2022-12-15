Central New York readies for first large snowfall of the winter

Just a few weeks after Buffalo and Watertown were buried by several feet of snow, New York is gearing up for its next snow storm. New York Governor Kathy Hochul is deploying state emergency assets to combat the storm.

With several areas of New York under a winter storm warning through Saturday morning, Hochul said bring on the storm.

"We have all the plows, tow trucks, loaders, snow blowers," Hochul said. "We have plenty of gas and plenty of fuel. You got plenty of salt. We are ready to respond."

Hochul says up to 6,500 utility workers are ready to respond statewide and critical regions of the state are receiving additional plow and equipment operators. The governor is urging for no unnecessary travel during the storm to maintain safety and allow time for crews to clear the roads.

"We're not a stranger to this," the governor said. "It's all about repositioning everything, all your resources, getting them on the ground before you end up in a difficult situation. We're already bringing individuals from Long Island up and also coordinating the roads, keeping people off early."

According to the governor's office, Central New York is receiving 25 plow operators and two supervisors from Long Island to help combat the storm. The Department of Transportation is also planning for tow services on major travel corridors like Interstate 81 in Onondaga county.

Lake effect snow from Lake Ontario is also likely.

"We'll be ready for this," Hochul said. "New York is ready, as we always are. Bring it on Mother Nature, just keep at it."

