Regional News

Syracuse Common Council asks about city involvement in privately owned parking garages

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published April 21, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT
parking_sign.jpg
Ellen Abbott/WRVO
/

After a Manhattan parking garage collapsed, the Syracuse Common Council is discussing safety of its own garages.

During the department of engineering budget hearing this week, City Engineer Mary Robison was asked the status of Syracuse's parking garages.

"We've just recently initiated work orders to have repairs done at Washington Garage, Fayette Garage and Center Armory Garage," Robison said.

Robison said the garage on South Warren Street, which was recently shut down by the Syracuse codes enforcement, is privately owned. She said privately owned garages have to provide an inspection report on a biannual basis.

Councilor Michael Greene asked if the department of engineering should be involved with privately owned garages.

"I guess anecdotally though, I can picture a number of private garages that are in terrible condition," Greene said. "And they must have an engineer report saying it's okay and is that system working?"

Chief Operating Officer Corey Driscoll-Dunham said the city inspects its garages all the time saying they put the responsibility of the property owner in having a engineer certify a unit is structurally safe. As for whether it could be a source of revenue for the city to work with the private sector?

"I think you would just need to balance how much liability, how much the city wants to put itself up at in saying that we're vouching for somebody's privately owned property, that it's safe," Driscoll Dunham said.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch