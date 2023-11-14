State DOT to host open house on part two of I-81 project

The State Department of Transportation wants to answer any questions the pubic has about the contract 2 portion the I-81 Viaduct Project.

An open house Tuesday evening at Syracuse's Clary Middle School will outline construction schedules and design features of the $2.25 billion project. DOT Spokeswoman TeNesha Murphy said it will impact people in the eastern part of Syracuse and eastern suburbs.

"If you know routes that you travel from home to work, entertainment, taking kids to activities, you definitely want to show up, so that you can learn about the work zone traffic controls that might affect your roots and how to get somewhere as fast as you can through this construction,” Murphy said.

Part two of the multi-year project mostly involves the transformation of I-481 into a new Interstate 81. There are a number of bridge and highway improvements, including creation of a new combined DeWitt/Fayetteville exit off the highway.

"They're going to take the ramp away that goes towards Fayetteville," Murphy said. "That ramp is going to be eliminated and everyone is going to get off on the first duet exit there. That currently only goes right towards the city of Syracuse or towards Erie Boulevard. That exit ramp is going to turn at the bottom. It's going to be four lanes and it's going to be signalized."

Reconstruction of the I-481, I-81 interchange, which has already started, is also part of Contract 2 as well as expansion of the I-481 Bridge over the CSX rail yard. Contract 3, which involves work at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor expects to be awarded later this year. This is just the beginning of the project says Murphy.

"We have eight contracts and so, you know, I would definitely say the halfway point would probably be when we're finished with Contract 5."

The open house runs from 6-8 pm.

