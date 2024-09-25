Oswego County sheriff's deputy killed in car crash while responding to call

An Oswego County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning, after crashing her patrol car while responding to a call.

According to the sheriff’s department, 33-year-old Deputy Cailee Campbell was responding to a call at around 6:40 a.m., when she entered the intersection of County Route 176 and Rowlee Road in the Town of Volney when Campbell’s patrol car was hit by another vehicle.

According to 911 dispatchers, a number of people called 911 to report that Campbell’s vehicle had flipped and that she was unable to get out of the vehicle. Responders got Campbell out of the vehicle, and she was taken to Oswego Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

First responders accompanied Campbell’s body as it was taken from Oswego to the Wallie Howard Forensic Center in Syracuse. Many firefighters lined bridges across Interstate 81 as the procession went by. More than 100 officers from Oswego and Onondaga counties were waiting at the center when the procession arrived.

Campbell had been a sheriff’s deputy since April of 2023. Previously, she served as a corrections officer in Onondaga County from May 2019 to January 2020. She then attended the Onondaga County Police Academy, and worked as a Onondaga County custody deputy from May 2021 to April of 2023 when she joined the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department as a road patrol deputy.

Campbell was a 2009 graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are still trying to determine how the crash happened.