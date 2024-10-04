Picente proposes 2025 operating budget, features storm recovery costs, financial concerns

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente presented his 2025 operating budget proposal to county legislators Friday. The highlights include no tax levy increase and significant tornado recovery costs.

Picente's proposed $549 million budget features no tax levy increase, something he said was not easy to accomplish. Cuts to discretionary spending and reductions in initial departmental requests were part of making that a reality. Picente said the county's strong financial foundation helped this year's budget, but warns that future changes will have to be made for financial sustainability.

"I want everyone to understand a hard reality," Picente said. "Our revenue streams fluctuate. Sales tax will not go up forever. Nation revenue won’t always increase at the same pace. We have to be cognizant of those potential outcomes. This government cannot continue to be everything to everyone with the financial structure the way it is."

Picente said the impacts and damages from the July tornado were a significant factor in this year's budget. He said the long-term recovery from storm will be hard fought.

"Those costs right now, sit at over $23 million," Picente said. "More than $10 million in damage to our buildings alone. There is a severe fiscal and economic impact to this tornado that goes beyond the hard costs and bricks and mortar."

Other budget focuses include reducing debt costs and keeping up with cost increases in contract settlements. The Board of Legislators will vote on the 2025 budget proposal Nov. 13.

