Syracuse Police investigating physical altercation after pro-Palestine rally by Syracuse University

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published May 4, 2024 at 11:24 PM EDT
Syracuse Police are investigating an altercation following a pro-Palestine rally Saturday afternoon at Walnut Park, near Syracuse University.

A message from university administration said the rally of about 50 people, mostly non-students, marched from the park to the campus quad where the Gaza Solidarity Encampment has been since Monday. The rally had counterprotestors which had verbal exchanges with participants.

After the rally, when participants returned to Walnut Park, a non-campus affiliated individual is alleged to have gestured the Nazi salute toward a group of students. The university said a verbal altercation occurred and then the individual is reported to have punched a student. The student did not pursue charges and declined medical attention.

Syracuse Police is investigating the incident and reviewing security camera footage and cell phone video.

The university said there will be an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus in the following days.

The Gaza Solidarity Encampment said they plan to stay on campus until their demands are met.

