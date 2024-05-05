© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Parent arrested after verbal altercation toward Syracuse University Gaza Solidarity Encampment

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published May 5, 2024 at 9:40 PM EDT
More than a dozen tents have been set up on the SU quad to protest the fighting in Gaza
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
More than a dozen tents were set up Monday April 29, 2024 on the SU quad to protest the fighting in Gaza

Syracuse University administration said a parent was arrested Sunday after a verbal altercation toward students in the Gaza Solidarity Encampment.

Allen Groves, Senior Vice President and Chief Student Experience Officer, and Craig Stone, Associate Vice President and Chief, Campus Safety and Emergency Management Services, said in a message to campus that a small group of individuals, including three parents, approached the encampment.

"Witnesses say one parent was especially aggressive in his verbal treatment of the students," Groves and Stone said. "When asked to deescalate by Student Experience staff, the parent refused, escalated to grabbing and tossing students’ food from a table, moving signs and continuing to verbally berate the students in the protest space."

The parent was arrested after the Department of Safety intervened and the parent refused to deescalate and leave campus.

The university officials said they do not believe there was physical contact with the student protestors. They said the student protestors remained peaceful at all times during the incident.

"Harassing behavior or conduct from anyone that creates a safety concern will not be tolerated," Groves and Stone said.

DPS and members of the student experience team are remaining on campus to focus on the safety of all students.

The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a separate incident from Saturday afternoon following a pro-Palestine rally near campus where an individual is alleged to have made a Nazi gesture and punched a student.
Tags
Safety & Crime Regional NewsSyracuse University
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
