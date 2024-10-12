© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Campbell Conversations

John Mannion on the Campbell Conversations

By Grant Reeher
Published October 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
New York State Senate

One of the most closely watched congressional races in this November's general election will be for New York's 22nd District, which contains all of Onondaga and Madison counties, and portions of Oneida, Cortland and Cayuga counties, including the cities of Syracuse, Utica and Auburn. The district is currently represented by Republican Brandon Williams, who is in his first term.

On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Williams' challenger, New York State Senator John Mannion. Senator Mannion represents the 50th State Senate District, and chairs the Committee on Disabilities.

Grant Reeher
Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
