Rep. John Mannion on the Campbell Conversations

One of the most competitive, watched and costly congressional elections last November was right here in central New York, in the 22nd Congressional District, where Democrat John Mannion defeated incumbent Rep. Brandon Williams.

Last November, right here in Syracuse in one of the most closely watched congressional races in the entire country. New York's 22nd district, Democratic state Senator John Mannion defeated first-term incumbent Republican Brandon Williams. My guest today is that newly minted Congressman John Mannion. The 22nd district contains all of Onondaga and Madison counties and portions of Oneida, Cortland, and Cayuga counties, including the cities of Syracuse, Utica, and Auburn. Congressman Mannion, welcome back to the program and congratulations.

John Mannion: Thank you so much. It's always a pleasure to be on Grant.

GR: We really appreciate you making the time. I know you're really busy getting up to speed here, so let me just ask you a first basic question. How is the transition going?

JM: I'm enjoying it. You know, it's really been a great experience. Obviously there's a lot to do. I was a state senator and we had to shut down an Albany office and a Syracuse office. And then we are kicking into gear hiring staff. Many of my, staff at the state Senate are with me. Some new folks and certainly some people who have experience here in DC. So I think the the biggest things in the first, from Election Day to now would be a hiring staff, getting the offices up and running. And I will say that, you know, everybody that comes on board has to get an official, email address before they can start communicating with constituents. That seems like a small thing, but it doesn't happen on day one. Doesn't happen the day they sign the papers. So while we're getting our office, going here in Syracuse, which it is, and our website is up. So I encourage everybody who has a constituent case or concern or whatever it might be, to please contact us. And then we will have a Utica office as well, which is a part of this process where we have a goal date of March 31st at the latest. But as far as the team goes, we've got a robust DC team. We have a robust, Syracuse team. And we do have, people hired who are dedicated to the Utica office once it's up and running and they're already working with us.

GR: Well, it sounds like you're getting a fast start. So I know that, at the beginning, and prior to to taking the oath of office, new members of Congress attend a couple different orientation sessions. And I was curious to ask you a question about that, because as a state senator, you already know quite a bit about the legislative process. So I was curious to know what was the most surprising new things you learned when you had this orientation at the federal level?

JM: First of all, I want to say that they were fantastic. The first thing that happened, we were ten days in DC. Then about a week or two later, we were three days at Harvard. And then after session started, we were in Williamsburg, Virginia. Not everybody participated in everyone. I did and found it incredibly helpful. And yes, some of, we know that, knowledge or words or vocabulary power and there's a lot of things that translate from the state legislature to here, but some don't. And one thing that I've found is that while I'll give you an interesting number and then I'll tell you something about the job, if you had to guess. Grant, I hate to turn a question on you in the history, in the history of the House of Representatives, how many people have served in that capacity? And I won't make you answer if you don't want to, but it's a it's 11,000, 11,000.

GR: Okay. Okay. Yeah.

JM: The 11,000 really is an honor and a privilege. Now..

GR: That's a small number. I mean, when you think about it, I think I would have I think I probably would have aired on a higher number I think.

JM: Yeah. Exactly. Exactly. So I would have too. The reason I share that information is because it it took me back a step to think. I'm one of only 11,000 people that have ever run, taken the oath and voted on legislation here. Of those 11,000, how many have been women or are currently women?

GR: I'm going to say, boy, 200.

JM: 250.

GR: I'm not bad.

JM: Yeah. But again, it's a it is a reminder. You know, I look at the, freshman class right now, 17 women in that class, and you go, this is 10% of about 8%, maybe of the women who have ever served. So one one thing about the process that I learned is, committee work is different here. Changes in legislation happened in the midst of the committee. And honestly, in Albany, it felt like those changes in legislation happened more in the conference, meaning the Democratic conference, the party in the majority. So, again, I have not been in the throes of committee work other than just being established on committees. And, some really preliminary, preliminary stuff, but amendments to legislation as it moves and the process, the reconciliation process that we're all going to see coming up here and trying to make sure that we have our spending, our budget in place is also different from the state legislature. And in an ideal world, they both would be very bipartisan on the scale of bipartisanship, we'll see what this Congress brings. But there certainly is opportunity for the minority party to get amendments in. I don't think they'll get in as frequently as the majority party members amendments do. But they will they do happen and they will.

GR: Well, that's good, that's good. That's good to hear. I was also curious to know if you've had any particular, sort of chill down the spine or, you know, civic, civic moments that you started any sort of particular times where it just other than that, other than that number that took you by surprise? Sure.

JM: You know, listen, I, I'm, I'm a Democrat. I've been a Democrat all my life and I've, certainly, you know, Hakeem Jeffries came to the district. I've met other, leaders in the party, President Biden, President Clinton. But I day one down here, we got to meet, or, you know, we were more sort of either was the freshman class or it was just the Democratic freshman class. And then the next day we had a caucus meeting. And in that caucus meeting, you walk into basically what's a briefing from Catherine Clark and Pete Aguilar and Hakeem Jeffries, and you walk through that door and they just keep coming out of the door getting a coffee, which is, you know, Nancy Pelosi comes in and then AOC comes in and, and a lot of people that I had spoken with on the phone, but that was a moment where I'm like, I am in this room right now. I'm in this room right now. And, that was impressive. Also, when we were certifying the Electoral College vote, you know, I was shaking hands with people. And the guy I spoke with was Jon Ossoff, and I didn't recognize them. Probably because I wasn't expecting it. And, he said, I'm John. I said, I'm John. I said, where are you from? He said, Georgia. And I went, oh, yeah, you're that John, I got you. Yes.

GR: So it sort of sounds like a little bit of the experience of you're a, you're a rookie and you're, you're, you're in the majors. And then the coach says, you're going to bat after Jeter.

JM: Yeah. It is, it is a little bit like that. Yes. Yeah. The gravity, the gravity of it is real. And, you can appreciate it here. And of course the, the beauty of it, the majesty of it, the, decorum. So far, it's been it's been really, amazing to be a part of.

Just tell us a little bit about your committee assignments, how they are going to be able to fit with your desire to work on behalf of the district?

JM: Well, people know my background, and I would not have this job if it was not for, really a passion for public education and it being the great equalizer and all that it does. So I was hopeful that I would get on Education and Workforce, and I did. And, you know, this is a committee that does much more than just education. There certainly is a lot of funding that comes out of it. Title One funding, that is to help some of our, neediest communities and education and, you know, our, our disabilities funding, but also there's workplace protections in there. There's a lot based on, health insurance coverage provided by employers and then apprenticeship programs. So I wasn't just a teacher while I was teaching, I was also a union president. And then I was chair of the disabilities committee in the New York State Senate. The only one. And this is the space where I can really make some positive impact, in, in all those areas. And that's where my knowledge base is coming from. And, you know, when the President was in the campaign and he was talking about dismantling the Department of Education, I disagree respectfully, particularly because of some of the things that I cited around individualized education and funding for students with special needs. So, that's one committee. And then the other one was a little, I had a feeling that was going to happen. This one was a little bit of a wild card. But I was. But I served in the state Senate, and that was to be on the Agriculture Committee and in central New York, you know, we know we've got a very robust agricultural economy and history. I, we have a farm bill that we have to get over the line, and there will be opportunities to me, for me to fight for things that are good for central New York farmers and those that are in that space. And, you know, I again, you asked what surprised me, we know what we're known for here in central New York. There's a lot of things, but but, you know, front of mind is usually dairy or apples. And when I found out apples were a specialty crop, it got my New Yorker up. Let me tell you, I was like, this is a specialty crop, but as you can imagine, those crops that, we don't call specialty crops corn, wheat, soy. We do a lot of that in that space, too. But I'm looking forward to serving on that committee. And I've got a great relationship with local farmers, visited farms, and, and I, I tried to do my best to be their voice in Albany. I'm going to do the same here in DC.

GR: That sounds like a good combination. You know, you mentioned, bipartisanship before, when we were talking earlier and I was wondering, have you on that point or other points, have you, have you spoken to, your, the predecessor to your predecessor, John Katko? So to get any tips about that because he, he made that a priority for his service.

JM: I have. And of course, John and I have a good relationship. If you look back through the annals, you know, I certainly supported Democratic candidates that ran against him, and he supported Republican candidates that ran against me. But we didn't we didn't take shots at each other. We touted the positive things about, the people we were supporting. So he has been helpful and, we, have a lot of common connections being sort of West Side folks here. We actually attended the same schools. I bring that up because he's a little bit older than me, so we weren't in the same grade. But, he has been helpful, and, you know, there's room for bipartisanship. He was a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus. And that caucus that is bipartisan is currently filled. And I've spoken with the leaders of that caucus and expressed interest in it. Hopefully, you know, I'll find, I'll find a spot there eventually. But right now they have their numbers. And as you probably have witnessed, it is a it is a unique, it’s going to be a unique Congress. So, you know, and I and I've already had, very good conversations, certainly with my freshman colleagues and members of the New York delegation that are Republican, because we've got a lot of shared interests, with our with a number of things, you know, the tech hub, the drone hub, salt taxation. So where we, we, we have absolutely going to find common ground.

On that point that I just mentioned there in the in the re-intro, your seat was considered one of the top Democratic targets for, for 2024, really got identified. And, I imagine, in the next two years, your party is going to be very keen to defend it. It's going to keep it in its sights. And I was wondering if you think that fact might help you to be able to leverage some additional funding or projects for the district, you know, through that, through the Democratic leadership?

JM: Well, number one, I hope so. And number two, if uh, I certainly will do my best to remind them of that. You know, in the state legislature, you want to do the right thing and you want to make sure you get your fair share. And I know that I did a good job of that and was a good voice of central New York, now representing central New York in the Mohawk Valley. The process is different. I am a freshman, but like I referenced in the previous, section, there's spaces like in the farm bill where we can get things done for the district and, you know, there's some hangover also that we have to keep our eye on. And that would be, funding that has been appropriated in the past that could be cut if we're not careful about it. And I do, you know, some of that comes from, legislation that might be 1 or 2 Congresses back. And, you know, there's talk about the I-81 funding. There's concern. This has been in the media. We have checked into that immediately and been assured that, we should not be concerned, you know, when the governor or excuse me, when the President signs an executive order that says we're going to pause these funding appropriations. We're in the midst of a project here. We have a contract. That contract is between the USDOT and the New York State DOT. And this is the largest infrastructure project in the history of upstate New York. We want to make sure that's going we can't go back. We've all driven those roads. A lot of us have anyway. And there's no turning back. We've got to complete this project and I'm confident that's going to happen. But there's going to be opportunities there. And, again, we, you know, this is this is governmental, but there's politics with everything in this world. And, I'm going to try to advocate for central New York, regardless of whether, you know, people are looking out for me or not.

GR: Same issue with Micron, too. And I've read about Senator Schumer doing the same thing that you're doing, with, the I-81, making sure that that, that that will, will happen. I wanted to ask you this question that goes back to, the last time that you and I spoke when you were a candidate for Congress, and I asked you, among other things, if Donald Trump should win, the outcome wasn't known back then, would you be likely to join a potential wholesale resistance effort in Congress, you know, to, to try to take him on? And you emphatically said, yes, I will. What? How does that how does that look now? Are we you or what you hearing is trying to figure out more ways to find common ground, or is there, are the are the lines of resistance already forming where where is your caucus and where are you on that?

JM: Exactly. Well, listen, we've got to find we have to work together, and we still have to call out the President. These executive orders, I, I have, you know, I'm participating in this show today. I've already been on other shows. We have a social media presence, some of those executive orders, and I'll start with the commuting or clemency for the January 6th rioters. That is, not the will of the people. It's certainly not the will of the justice system. And what many of the people on the other side of the aisle have said is, look at what Biden did. But I call that out. And I say, I understand that some of that was preemptive because of what the current president was saying about what he was going to do. He was very clear about retaliation and retribution. So, but we're talking about not just people who broke the law. They broke the law trying to interrupt the pillars of our democracy, which is the certification of a free and fair election and the peaceful transfer of power. And that and I that was driven by the current president, and media and social media outlets that perpetuated this lie. And it's very dangerous. Dangerous for me, for my kids. It's dangerous for you. It's dangerous for Republicans and independents, and we can't have that, you know. So these were violent acts made against law enforcement to interrupt our democracy. So I disagree. And I'm going to continue to and in every setting that I can, I'm going to remind people of that. I do, you know, this is one thing about politics, Grant, that I really don't like. You know, somebody will tweet at me from the other side and say, like, I demand that you call out, you know, the governor or you call for this person's resignation. I don't like that, but I am pleading with more Republicans to denounce this executive order, and it's very scary. Some of these are leaders of white supremacist paramilitary organizations are I'm fearful that we're not going to be left in a better place as a result of their release. So we stand up. I stand up with my conference, shoulder to shoulder. They call things out, and I'll use access to the media to do it as well and remind people of what happened on that day and before that day and after that day. People went to federal prison outside of the January 6th rioters because of, trying to overturn an election and, very dangerous. We can't have that. And we need we need everybody to call it out.

Well, you've kind of given an early, I think grade on the next question, I was going to ask you, but what are your early impressions? I mean, we're in, you know, you and I are talking on Thursday. So what we all, you know, all of 72 hours into this thing. But what are your early impressions of the Trump presidency?

JM: Well, first of all, the people he has around him and himself have had four years to plan. Right? So when we flipped the switch on Inauguration Day, we saw what happened. And like, with his, nominees, he is flooding the zone. He's flooding the zone with executive orders, and presidents have dozens, if not, you know, over 100 executive orders. But some of these are really negatively impactful. And they'll be litigated out in the courts. We've already talked about, you know, the excusing of the January 6th sentences. But also, Biden had an executive order capping the cost of insulin, that's blown up, that's going to negatively impact people's lives. You know, for sure. Certainly, some of the things that are directed at our history and, to try to make sure that everybody has an opportunity moving forward, whether it's, you know, competing for a job or a, spot, you know, program or university, you know, some of those things honestly, are just, mean anti-American and appealing to his base. I don't think it appeals to the broad, you know, American public. And we we heard a lot of in the campaign about saving people money, about costs, about reducing inflation. I don't see that here. I don't see it. And, you know, again, I think he's preying on people's fears, using immigration, an us versus them mentality and demonizing. And it's so robust in what has happened with those executive orders that the Democratic Conference and my team are continuing to weed through it and push back where we can and find allies on the Republican side to push back and advance legislation, or court cases to get this right.

GR: Two, two of them, two of the things that struck me and I and I don't think probably the one I'm going to ask you about is, I'm not a constitutional scholar, but I don't think it's likely to probably survive a court challenge, but one about ending birthright citizenship. And the other one that was in the inaugural address about, taking back the Panama Canal. You know, those are things that get talked about, but I guess I had thought maybe that would be things that would be soft-pedaled once he was in office. But what are your thoughts about this, this notion of rethinking birthright citizenship?

JM: I think it's unconstitutional. You know that my one-word answer is unconstitutional. As somebody whose grandparents, you know, came to this country, right? And, my father was born here. He was a United States citizen. I talked to so many people who have this situation. And if we're going to end that, we're going to be talking about separating families and it's just unconstitutional. I mean, I should stop right there. You know, the president does not have the authority to change the Constitution with a pen stroke. And, that is something that's really, you know, unbelievable to me. And I got so fired up about it Grant, I forgot your second one.

GR: No. That's okay. I just wanted to ask you about that one. I was just mentioning a couple of that that surprised me. The Panama Canal.

JM: Oh, the Panama Canal again, we have relationships around the world, our allies. We are here in 2025. NATO has been in existence 80 years or so, in between 75 and 80. And, the peace by and large, that we've experienced over those 78 or whatever my number of years are here. Has been largely because of our strength and our alliances. And, you know, one of those sessions that we talked about, we went through national security and new member training, and we've gone 78 years without a nuclear bomb detonation, in wartime, not testing. And we've gone 78 years without a world war. And that is possibly the longest period of time going back millennia, that we have not seen such a large-scale war. So the Panama Canal agreement again, let's work through that. But I was hoping hopeful that like tariffs on Mexico and Canada are going to increase costs for Americans and, and ruin some of the projects that we absolutely need related to our infrastructure and, and projects like Micron.

GR: Okay. We got about a couple minutes left. I want to squeeze two questions in if I can. One of the things that's gotten a lot of attention, obviously you alluded to it earlier is the cabinet picks that that the president has made. Just really quick here. Of of all the picks, is there, is there one you think is really the best? Well, who's the best person coming at?

JM: You think that's, you know, I will say this, you know, Marco Rubio, I believe depending on the timing of this, he he has been approved, I believe, you know. Yes.

GR: That's right. Yeah. Unanimously.

JM: Exactly. And he is someone who I think, you know, has served this country. He's he has character. I think he's qualified. I think he's experienced and I, you know, yes, he's already an elected official. And Trump likes to be an outsider and he likes to bring in these outside folks. But what we need from individuals, we need them to be qualified. We need them to have character. We need them to be experienced and have the background to do the job. Clearly not, I mean, I would say probably a majority of these candidates don't fall into that category. I think that he does. And that's that's the kind of, people we need representing our country.

GR: Well, let me let me ask you, you got to be really quick here. Maybe just give me a name. But who is there one of the picks that stands out as the worst?

JM: You know. The health policies that Robert Kennedy Jr is carrying out there to be in charge of basically the largest health care, you know, system in, and when it comes to research that this country does, when it comes to partnerships, you know, and, some of his positions on things, you know, we've, we've I was a biology teacher and we eradicated so many diseases that were so negatively impactful on families, the loss of life, childhood mortality as it relates to, the vaccinations and other treatments for kids. So, you know, I certainly question that one.

I could see people can't see this, but I could watch you. You were having trouble picking one, I think. But you pick that one. We'll have to leave it there. That was Congressman John Mannion. Congressman Mannion, again, thanks so much for taking the time to talk with me. And I do hope that we can speak again as the session unfolds. I'd like to check in with you from time to time, so.

JM: I'm looking forward to it Grant, thank you for having me on today.

