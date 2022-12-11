© 2022 WRVO Public Media
HealthLink on Air

This week: Exercise for brain health, strokes in women, cancer survivorship

Published December 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST

Can exercise, either vigorous or moderate, benefit the brain or even reduce the risk of developing dementia as people age? Upstate exercise physiologist Carol Sames talks about recommendations for physical activity and shares the results of recent studies in this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, registered nurse Susan Tiffany discusses life after cancer treatment and explains cancer survivorship and what it entails, practically and emotionally. She is certified in oncology nursing and works at the Upstate Cancer Center.

And Michelle Vallelunga goes over the stroke risks for women, and stroke prevention and treatment. Vallelunga, a nurse, is the Upstate Stroke Program data coordinator.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

Tags
HealthLink on Air strokecancerdementia
