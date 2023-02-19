This week: Diverticulitis, lupus and how COVID affects stroke

Diverticulitis more often strikes people over age 40, and Kristina Go, MD, talks about ways to reduce that risk as well as how to treat the condition in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Go discusses the signs and symptoms and explains how mild cases are typically treated, as well as what surgery entails. She is a surgeon at Upstate who specializes in colon and rectal surgery.

Also this week, researcher Akshay Patel, an MD/Ph.D. student at Upstate, discusses how lupus affects the liver, and what aspects of that interaction he hopes to explore next. Patel, who works in the lab of Andrea Perl, MD/Ph.D., has been awarded a grant from the National Institutes of Health for his studies.

And Navreet Kaur, MD, in her fourth year as a resident physician in neurology, shares research that shows people who had strokes during the pandemic, and who were also found to be infected with COVID, had worse outcomes than those who were COVID-free.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

