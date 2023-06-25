Guidelines for mammography, and working out in warm weather

Mammography recommendations vary, and Dr. Ravi Adhikary, MD, helps explain the latest information on breast cancer screening in this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Adhikary is an assistant professor of radiology at Upstate, specializing in diagnostic radiology and breast imaging and intervention. He discusses the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force's recent statement that urges women starting at age 40 to undergo mammograms every other year, while other organizations, including the American College of Radiology, recommend annual mammograms.

And exercise physiologist Carol Sames offers advice about warm-weather workouts. Exercising safely in the heat involves a variety of factors, including drinking enough water, as well as checking the weather and one's conditioning level. Sames discusses how to have a good summertime workout and also the condition of rhabdomyolysis.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.