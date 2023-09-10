Heart damage in kids, dengue virus, sustainability

Early signs of heart damage can be detected in children exposed to high levels of toxic chemicals in their environment, such as lead and arsenic, a study conducted in Syracuse shows. Researcher Brooks Gump, who led the study, explains its findings, including that the damage might be reversible, plus plans for further study, in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Gump is a professor from the Department of Public Health in Falk College at Syracuse University. Families who participated in the original study are invited to learn more about upcoming research by contacting him at bbgump@syr.edu.

Also on this week's show, Upstate’s campus was designated a “Bee Campus USA” affiliate, but there’s more to becoming part of this nationwide program than helping to conserve native pollinators. Upstate’s sustainability manager, Paul Corsi, explains why sustainability matters, especially to a healthcare institution, and he goes over various sustainability efforts that are underway.

And, infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Thomas talks about the international conference on dengue virus hosted by the Institute for Global Health and Translational Science at Upstate, which he directs, and he provides an update on efforts to develop a vaccine.

