Postpartum depression and high-intensity workouts

Postpartum depression is fairly common, and treatable through new and existing drugs as well as psychiatric therapy. Describing how new mothers can be and are being helped by these treatments, and the roles societal attitudes and other people play, is psychiatrist Seetha Ramanathan. Dr. Ramanathan is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and the director of the Women’s Mental Health program at Upstate.

Also on this week's "HealthLink on Air," high-intensity interval training -- HIIT -- workouts have been popular in recent years, not just because people like concentrated workouts but because of the health benefits – which are still being understood. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association's JAMA Oncology showed that people who moved fast for at least three minutes a day significantly lowered their risk of 13 types of cancer. Exercise physiologist Carol Sames explains that study and the general benefit of interval training. She is an associate professor of physical therapy and physician assistant studies at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.