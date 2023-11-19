A new Muse, pickleball injuries and nursing home rights

Upstate Medical University publishes an annual collection of poems, essays and artwork that offers a quiet, creative look at health and medicine but also the wider world. Deirdre Neilen, PhD, is editor of "The Healing Muse," a literary and visual arts journal, which has just released Volume 23. In this week's "HealthLink on Air," Neilen discusses some of the poems in this issue and the role of the journal in general. Neilen is an associate professor of bioethics and humanities at Upstate.

Pickleball is also on the show. It's an increasingly popular racket sport that can bring certain injuries. Eric Bellinger, MD, discusses common pickleball injuries and how to avoid them. Bellinger is an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Upstate.

And, what are the rights, and complaints, of people living in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities? Rebecca Alder discusses how these issues are handled in central New York and how complaints and shortcomings are dealt with. She is the regional long-term care ombudsman manager at Arise Child and Family Services, which serves scores of facilities.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.