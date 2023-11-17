-
Some bipartisan senators are picking up paddles and trying out America's fasting growing sport as a way to build relationships. They're trading partisan barbs for friendly competition.
Dan Buettner has spent decades exploring the lifestyles and diets of people in remote places where living to 100 is more common. Here are life-enhancing habits from these "blue zones."
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country. Indoor courts are popping up all over, from former warehouses, to empty stores and even shopping malls.
Pickleball is America's fastest growing sport, but it has a noise problem. One man is on a mission to fix that.
Does the idea of ambitious goal-setting in January turn you off? Try these tips for sustainable self-care instead.
The cities of Syracuse and Oneida are receiving $10 million for efforts to revitalize the upstate economy and creating more opportunities for residents in central New York.
LeBron James is now part of a pickleball team ownership group that includes fellow NBA players Kevin Love and Draymond Green. Pickleball is rapidly growing in popularity in the U.S.
With 4.8 million people now playing, pickleball is ready for the big time.
Parks thrived last year as people looked to get out of their homes during the summer months of the pandemic. But parks programming in Syracuse was all but…
A fun and social game at any age, pickleball is giving older adults — and their middle-aged kids — an extended lease on the benefits of team sports.