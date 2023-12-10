Brain-computer interfaces and unruptured brain aneurysms

The idea of connecting human brains with computers is not so futuristic anymore. The biotech company Neuralink is recruiting people willing to have a wireless, implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) surgically implanted as part of their first-in-human clinical trial.

In this episode of "HealthLink on Air," Syd Johnson talks about the ethics of BCIs and what to think about before volunteering. Johnson is an associate professor of bioethics and humanities at Upstate.

Also, a bulge or weakness in a blood vessel of the brain usually causes no symptoms. In a minority of cases, they can rupture, threatening death. These intracranial aneurysms are sometimes discovered during medical imaging of the brain.

A person with an aneurysm is faced with medical decisions, including treatment options, explained here by Upstate's Drs. Aravind Reddy and Hesham Masoud. Reddy is an assistant professor of neurology, and Masoud is an associate professor of neurology, neurosurgery, and radiology.

Also on the show, Upstate audiologist Erin Bagley tells what's important to know about over-the-counter hearing aids.

