Lung surgery, tropical virus vaccines, respect and heal

Cancer centers across the country do minimally invasive surgical procedures for people with early-stage lung cancers almost 90 percent of the time. But at the Upstate Cancer Center in Syracuse, it’s 100 percent of the time. Thoracic surgeon Jason Wallen explains why this is good news for patients in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Wallen is the medical director of the lung cancer and thoracic oncology program at the cancer center.

Also this week, some tropical diseases are being transmitted in hotter parts of the United States, and researchers are working to create preventive vaccines. Dr. Stephen Thomas, an Infectious diseases specialist, talks about Zika and dengue, viruses spread by the same mosquito, and efforts to control them. Thomas is a professor and the chair of microbiology and immunology at Upstate and also the director of the Upstate Global Health Institute.

And, news coverage shows airline passengers flipping out on flight attendants, teachers who are assaulted in the classroom, health care workers who are attacked in the course of caring for patients. With incidents of violent, disrespectful and disruptive behavior on the rise, Upstate leaders are responding. Two workplace violence coordinators -- Frank Ferrante and Jerry Santoferrara -- explain their role in quelling violence through a campaign called "Respect and Heal."

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.