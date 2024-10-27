At-home Pap tests, mpox virus concerns, telehealth advances

A self-administered Pap test is a new alternative to the traditional cervical cancer screening done during women’s gynecologic exams. Dr. Rinki Agarwal explains why they were developed and how they will be done on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Agarwal is an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and the medical director for the Upstate Cancer Center’s Gynecologic Oncology Program.

Also on "HealthLink on Air," the World Health Organization has declared the mpox virus a global emergency. An infectious disease specialist explains why that matters to Central New York. Dr. Elizabeth Asiago Reddy also goes over the symptoms of mpox, how it's diagnosed and treated in this interview. She is an associate professor of medicine and Upstate’s chief of infectious disease.

And, the pandemic accelerated the use of telehealth – remote communication -- for medical appointments. Margie Greenfield, a health information systems program manager at Upstate, and Dr. Ruth Weinstock, a distinguished service professor of medicine and the chief of endocrinology at Upstate, discuss how this technology has evolved and the benefits to patients.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

