Exercise benefits during cancer treatment, and how it reduces risk

Maintaining an exercise routine may not be your top priority during cancer treatment, but there are benefits to being active. Dr. Kaushal Nanavati explains what type of activity can be beneficial on this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air." Nanavati is an assistant professor of family medicine at Upstate and directs integrative medicine and survivorship at the Upstate Cancer Center.

Also on the show, high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, workouts have been popular in recent years, and the health benefits are still being understood. For example, people who moved fast for at least three minutes a day significantly lowered their risk of 13 types of cancer, according to a recent study in JAMA Oncology, published by the Journal of the American Medical Association. Exercise physiologist Carol Sames explains that study and HIIT's general benefits for "HealthLink on Air" listeners. Sames is an associate professor of physical therapy and physician assistant studies at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

