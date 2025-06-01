Chatbot therapists and new ways to treat stroke

A shortage of mental health professionals and spotty insurance coverage leads to long waits and costly care in the United States. Artificial intelligence, or AI, is offering ways to fill the gaps in the mental health care system – but not without ethical concerns, especially for use in children. Bioethicist Sherife Tekin shares her concerns on "HealthLink on Air" this week as she talks about the promise and pitfalls of AI in mental health care. She is an associate professor of bioethics and humanities at Upstate.

Also this week, doctors at a recent International Stroke Conference discussed potential new ways of treating strokes caused by a blockage in a blood vessel. Vascular and interventional neurologist Dr. Hesham Masoud goes over some of the research that was presented and details why some patients who have clots removed mechanically were given a clot-busting medication afterward. Masoud is a member of the Upstate Stroke Team who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of stroke. He uses minimally invasive procedures and imaging to diagnose and treat strokes, aneurysms and a variety of other problems.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

