Cannabis ingestion, immigrant enforcement, occupational therapy

The number of children who accidentally ingest cannabis is a growing concern to medical professionals at the Upstate New York Poison Center. On this week's "HealthLink on Air," nurse Michele Caliva explains why it can be so dangerous and methods of prevention. She is the administrative director of the center.

Also on the show, what are the ethical duties of hospitals and other health care settings with regard to immigration enforcement in those settings? Bioethicist Rachel Fabi, PhD, recently published a paper on the subject and explains three foundational ethical duties: duty to plan, duty to safeguard and duty to care. Fabi is an associate professor of bioethics and humanities at Upstate.

And, Upstate occupational therapists Alexis Antoniou and Paige Courbat explain their role in the hospital and what patients can expect from occupational therapy.