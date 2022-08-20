StarDate tells listeners what to look for in the night sky, and explains the science, history, and skylore behind these objects. It also keeps listeners up to date on the latest research findings and space missions. And it offers tidbits on astronomy in the arts and popular culture, providing ways for people with diverse interests to keep up with the universe.
StarDate debuted in 1978, making it the longest-running national radio science feature in the country. It airs on more than 300 radio stations. It has been hosted by Billy Henry since July 2019.
StarDate is a production of The University of Texas McDonald Observatory, which also produces the Spanish-language Universo Online website and the bi-monthly StarDate magazine. More information can be found on their program website.
-
So far, the only place in the universe where we know there’s life is right here on Earth. But scientists are pondering the possibility of life elsewhere, from the moons of the solar system to planets in other star systems. They’ve even thought about life on “rogue” planets — worlds that roam through the galaxy in the darkness, far from any star. A rogue planet probably started out orbiting a star. It was kicked away from the star by the gravity of other planets in the system. And astronomers have discovered several dozen possible rogues. Without a star to warm it, such a world would quickly cool off. But the planet or an orbiting moon might provide enough heat for life to evolve and survive — perhaps for billions of years. For one thing, a rocky world similar to Earth should have radioactive elements in its core. Heat from the decay of these elements could keep water below an icy crust from freezing — a global ocean that could be miles deep. If the planet were born with a hydrogen-rich atmosphere, it might trap some of the internal heat, making the planet even warmer. And if the planet kept one or more moons, they might generate heat through tides inside the solid planet. That heat could produce geysers of hot water carrying lots of minerals at the bottom of the global ocean. The combination of water, heat, and the right chemistry are the main ingredients needed for life — even on a world that’s far from the warmth of any sun. Script by Damond Benningfield Support McDonald Observatory
-
Tour books tell us that the best view of Prague comes from a 200-foot tower in the city’s Old Town. The tower has served many roles besides tourist attraction, though: weather station, clock, and astronomical observatory. Klementinum tower was built in 1722. It’s part of a complex built beginning in the 1550s by Jesuit monks. They established a major university there. And while the university has moved on, the site is still home to the Czech Republic’s national library – considered one of the most beautiful in the world. The tower became an observatory in 1751. It was founded by Joseph Stepling, a priest, mathematician, and astronomer. Three years earlier, he’d used a pair of eclipses to calculate the exact latitude and longitude of Prague. He acquired state-of-the art instruments for the observatory — many of which are on display today. A few years later, observers began recording weather conditions — a practice that continues today. It’s one of the longest records of weather observations on the planet. And in 1848, astronomers began keeping time for Prague. Sunlight entered the tower through a hole in the wall. The beam of light crossed a line inside the tower at noon. The astronomers then signaled the time to the rest of the city — first with flags, then with a cannon. Klementinum tower was restored a few years ago. Today, it’s one of the top attractions in Prague — a spot that’s always offered a great view. Script by Damond Benningfield Support McDonald Observatory
-
The scorpion curves along the southern horizon as darkness falls on these late-summer evenings, with the bright orange star Antares at its heart. Antares is one of the most impressive stars in the galaxy — a supergiant that’s destined to explode as a supernova. But a fainter star that stands close to its right is pretty impressive, too. Sigma Scorpii consists of four stars, at least one of which also will end its life with a giant bang. Two of the four stars form a tight pair — their surfaces are separated by about half the distance from Earth to the Sun. They’re so close together that even the biggest telescopes see them as a single point of light. But instruments that break the light into its individual wavelengths measure two stars, not one. Both stars are much bigger, brighter, and heavier than the Sun. Their details have proved a bit elusive, but the dominant member of the pair appears to be about 18 times as massive as the Sun and about eight times the Sun’s diameter. Its companion is smaller and lighter, but still a stunner. The heavier star is almost certain to explode as a supernova sometime in the next few million years. The companion is likely to go as well, although it’s closer to the mass limit for a star to become a supernova. Above that limit, it goes boom. Below it, the star sheds its outer layers more gently, leaving its hot, dense core — a dead star known as a white dwarf. Script by Damond Benningfield Support McDonald Observatory
-
If you can escape the glare of the city the next few nights, the sky will present one of its most awe-inspiring sights: the glowing band of the Milky Way. It forms a beautiful arch in the eastern sky as darkness falls, and climbs directly overhead around midnight. And the Moon is out of the way for several nights. That hazy band is the combined light of millions of stars in the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy. The stars are too faint to see as individuals, but when you add them all up it’s an impressive sight — and one that most Americans never get a chance to see. Street lamps, billboards, store signs, and even porchlights overpower the subtle Milky Way. It’s only from a dark location — someplace like a state or national park — that you can experience the Milky Way in its full glory. The brightest patch of the Milky Way is above the “spout” of the teapot — an outline formed by the stars of Sagittarius. It’s low in the south at nightfall. That patch of sky marks the center of the galaxy, so we’re looking into a more densely packed region of stars. The Milky Way then climbs to Cygnus, the swan, high in the east. It’s almost fully immersed in the glow. After that, it arcs down toward the northeast. It crosses W-shaped Cassiopeia, the queen, although it’s not nearly as prominent in that part of the sky. Still, if your sky is dark enough, it’s not hard to see — the seldom-seen spectacle of the Milky Way. Script by Damond Benningfield Support McDonald Observatory
-
Vega, in the constellation Lyra, stands high overhead at nightfall. Arcturus, in Boötes, is well up in the west. And Antares, the heart of the scorpion, is in the south-southwest. Those stars are also known as Alpha Lyrae, Alpha Boötis, and Alpha Scorpii, indicating that each is the brightest member of its constellation. The names were devised by Johann Bayer, who was born 450 years ago. Bayer was born in Germany in 1572, although the exact date is unknown. He was a lawyer, and became legal advisor to the Augsburg city council. Bayer also was interested in astronomy. And in 1603, he published a star atlas. It was the first atlas to cover the entire night sky, including some southern constellations that had been plotted a few years earlier. Bayer named the stars using a letter of the Greek alphabet followed by the constellation name. So a constellation’s brightest star was alpha, the second brightest was beta, and so on. There were some exceptions, though — some stars were named based on their position. So while the star Dubhe is Alpha Ursae Majoris, it’s only the second-brightest star of Ursa Major. It marks the lip of the bowl of the Big Dipper, with the other Greek-letter stars tracing the dipper’s outline. Bayer and a colleague created another atlas, published after Bayer died, that used names from Christianity. But it never caught on — leaving more than a thousand stars named with the Greek alphabet. Script by Damond Benningfield Support McDonald Observatory
-
Venus demonstrates that looks aren’t everything. The planet is named for the Roman goddess of love and beauty — derived from the Greek goddess Aphrodite. And just seeing it in the sky explains why it got that name. It’s the brightest object in the night sky other than the Moon. Right now, it’s the “morning star” — a light so bright you might not believe it’s a planet. Venus shines so brightly because it’s close to Earth and the Sun, and because it’s covered by an unbroken layer of clouds. As you dive into and below the clouds, though, the planet’s image begins to change. The clouds themselves are made mostly of sulfuric acid — not exactly a beauty treatment. And as you drop below the clouds, the atmosphere gets dense, hot, and toxic. At the surface, the temperature is about 865 degrees Fahrenheit — hot enough to melt lead. And that’s the temperature around the entire planet, both day and night. The atmosphere is made mainly of carbon dioxide — one reason that it’s so hot. As we know from experience here on Earth, CO2 traps heat, making the surface warmer. And the pressure is about 95 times that at Earth’s surface — the equivalent of a depth of almost two-thirds of a mile in Earth’s oceans. So deep down, Venus is no beauty. Still, the planet is a treat to look at. Right now, it’s near the Moon in the dawn twilight. It will stand below the Moon tomorrow, and to the upper right of the Moon on Thursday. Script by Damond Benningfield Support McDonald Observatory
-
A black hole that formed from the merger of two smaller ones may have kicked itself out of its home galaxy. The merger happened in a galaxy about three billion light-years from Earth. That was too far to see with normal telescopes. But the merging black holes produced a huge outburst of gravitational waves — tiny ripples in space-time. Detectors “heard” the merger in early 2020, so it was cataloged as GW200129. Scientists converted the waves to sound, and slowed them down a bit to reveal the merger. The signal revealed important details about the merger. It told scientists that the original black holes had a combined mass about 75 times that of the Sun. The merger produced a single black hole about 60 times the Sun’s mass. The rest of their mass was converted to gravitational waves. Computer models indicated that the two black holes had different masses and spins. Because of that, the gravitational waves fired off mainly in one direction. That pushed the black hole in the opposite direction. The black hole probably was kicked at more than three million miles per hour. The scientists don’t know anything about GW200129’s home environment — what kind of galaxy it lived in, or if it was in a cluster inside the galaxy. Regardless, that should be fast enough for the black hole to escape most galaxies and zip into intergalactic space — a swift kick provided by the black hole itself. Script by Damond Benningfield Support McDonald Observatory
-
The universe can fool you. Objects that look like they’re close together can be a good distance apart. And it can take a lot of time and effort to figure that out. An example is the Cocoon Nebula. It’s a glowing cloud of gas and dust in Cygnus, the swan. It’s half way up the northeastern sky at nightfall, below Deneb, the bright star that marks the swan’s tail. The nebula is part of a larger complex of gas and dust known as IC 5146. After the Cocoon, its most prominent feature is a dark nebula — a long ribbon of gas and dust. It absorbs the light of the stars behind it, so it looks black. It extends away from the Cocoon like a long tail. Over the decades, astronomers have come up with many estimates for the distance to the complex — from about 1400 to more than three thousand light-years. And they’ve assumed that the Cocoon and the dark nebula were at the same distance. But a study a couple of years ago came up with a new finding. Using a space telescope that produces highly accurate distance measurements, it put the dark nebula at about 1900 light-years, and the Cocoon about 700 light-years farther. Regardless of the distance, both nebulas are giving birth to stars. In the dark cloud, the stars are born along thin filaments that are dozens of light-years long. Eventually, those stars will use up or blow away the dark dust around them, and their region will shine as brightly as the Cocoon Nebula. Script by Damond Benningfield Support McDonald Observatory
-
The blanket of air that surrounds Earth screens out some harmful forms of radiation, including ultraviolet and X-rays. That’s good for life, but bad for astronomy. It means that objects that produce those forms of energy are invisible. Yet those objects are some of the most energetic and interesting in the universe, so astronomers really want to see those wavelengths. One solution is to send their telescopes into space. And one of the early ones was launched 50 years ago today. Named Copernicus, it was the last of four craft in the series of Orbiting Astronomical Observatories. The series was managed by Nancy Grace Roman, a NASA astronomer and the first woman to oversee a major spacecraft project. A new space telescope, scheduled for launch later this decade, is named in her honor. Copernicus had two instruments. With them, the craft discovered the first “long-period” pulsars — the crushed cores of once mighty stars that spin once every few minutes. It kept an eye on many pulsars that spin in just a few seconds, as well as binary systems that emit a lot of X-rays. And it studied the hearts of galaxies that contain supermassive black holes encircled by disks of superhot gas. Copernicus operated until February of 1981. Its findings greatly expanded our knowledge of the ultraviolet and X-ray universe — a universe that’s hidden from the surface by Earth’s comforting atmosphere. Script by Damond Benningfield Support McDonald Observatory
-
Many of the bright stars that decorate the night sky fit a similar profile. They’re roughly twice the size and mass of the Sun, a couple of dozen times its brightness, and only a fraction of its age. The list includes two of the stars of the Summer Triangle, which is high in the sky at nightfall, and the five middle stars of the Big Dipper, which is in the northwest. Another star that fits the profile is in Lacerta, the lizard, which is half way up the northeastern sky. The faint little constellation’s brightest star is Alpha Lacertae. It’s about a hundred light-years away — far enough to dim some of its luster, so you need dark skies to see it. Like the other stars that fit this profile, Alpha Lacertae is class “A.” That’s based on its surface temperature, which is thousands of degrees higher than the surface of the Sun. At that temperature, the star shines pure white. Alpha Lacertae is about 400 million years old — just one-tenth the age of the Sun. It won’t live nearly as long as the Sun will, because it’s more than twice as massive as the Sun. Its gravity squeezes its core tightly, revving up its nuclear reactions. So Alpha Lacertae will live a “normal” lifetime of only a couple of billion years, versus about 10 billion years for the Sun. After that, it’ll cast its outer layers into space, briefly surrounding its dead core with a bubble of gas — bringing its fairly short life to a colorful end. Script by Damond Benningfield Support McDonald Observatory