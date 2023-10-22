What to know about the seat selection process at the JMA Wireless Dome next year

Capacity is decreasing at the JMA Wireless Dome as new chairback seating is implemented throughout the facility for the first time since the facility opened in 1980.

“Orange fans are among the best in the nation. The loyalty and generosity they have shown by supporting the Orange inside the JMA Dome for more than 43 years is not something we take for granted,” Director of Athletics, John Wildhack said. “Our goal, today and into the future, is to continue to provide an unmatched experience to all season ticket holders, donors, students and fans. This includes a first-rate customer service experience as we navigate the Seat Selection Process.”

Seats in the 100 and 200 levels will be two inches wider and have armrests. Seats in the 300 level will have chairbacks.

Capacity for football will decrease to about 42,000 seats while men's basketball capacity will decrease to about 31,000 seats — a loss of 7,000 and 5,000 seats respectively. About 4,000 of the lost seats are in the 100-level section.

Average attendance for the first four home games of the 2023 Syracuse Football has been 35,918 people per game. The men's basketball average attendance for the 2022-2023 season was 19,102 people per game.

Syracuse University Architectural rendering of the football field in the transformed JMA Wireless Dome

The Seat Selection Process will begin in June 2024 using ’Cuse Athletics Fund Donor Rank. Seat selection will be based on donor rank as of May 1, 2024.

“In preparation of this process, we have met with fans, alumni, and season ticket holders to ensure a thoughtful approach,” ’CAF Executive Director and Senior Associate Athletic Director Michael Paulus said. “As part of the process, we have reviewed the Donor Rank System and are preparing to adjust the calculation to recognize our season ticket holders who have shown loyalty and longevity by consistently purchasing season tickets for many years. All season ticket holders are ’CAF members and their direct impact on Syracuse Athletics is invaluable. Their experience is at the forefront of our plans for 2024 and beyond.”

Pricing for season tickets and new seat maps will be available in January.

Season ticket holders for women's basketball and men's and women's lacrosse will follow a different seating selection process as many events are general admission seating.

Seat renovations begin in spring 2024 following commencement.