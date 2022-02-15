Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on Russia and Ukraine

President Biden delivers remarks about Russia and Ukraine amid escalating tensions in the region. Live coverage from NPR will be hosted by Mary Louise Kelly and Scott Tong. Also joining coverage the coverage — NPR National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson and NPR Diplomatic Correspondent Michele Kelemen. Watch online at approximately 3:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, February 15.

[Note] If it is after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15 and the video below does not display, please refresh the page.