Watch Live: House January 6 committee holds public hearings on its investigation - Thursday, June 9

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the first in a series of what's expected to be six public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack. The committee says the hearing will "present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings."

On-air NPR Special Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 9, and will be hosted by Leila Fadel. Also joining the coverage: Congressional Correspondents Claudia Grisales and Dierdre Walsh, and Investigative Correspondent Tom Dreisbach. Video of the hearing will be available below as it begins.

[LANGUAGE ADVISORY] NPR expects video of the attack on January 6 to be played during these hearings. The video is expected to include violent clashes, loud noises, shouting and profane language that will not be censored on-air or on the live stream.

[Note] If it is after 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 9 and the video below does not display, please refresh the page.