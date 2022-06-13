Watch Live: House January 6 committee holds public hearings on its investigation - Monday, June 13

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the second in a series of what's expected to be six public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack. What to expect from the second January 6 committee hearing.

On-air NPR Special Coverage will begin at 10 a.m. EST on Monday, June 13, and will be hosted by Steve Inskeep. Also joining the coverage: Congressional Correspondents Claudia Grisales and Deirdre Walsh, Investigative Correspondent Tom Dreisbach and Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

[LANGUAGE ADVISORY] NPR expects video of the attack on January 6 to be played during these hearings. The video is expected to include violent clashes, loud noises, shouting and profane language that will not be censored on-air or on the live stream.

