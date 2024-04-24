NPR Special Coverage: Supreme Court oral arguments - Trump vs U.S.

On Thursday, April 25, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear oral arguments in the case of Trump vs. the United States. Before the court will be the question of whether a former President has immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while that President was in office.

