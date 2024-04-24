© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR Special Coverage: Supreme Court oral arguments - Trump vs U.S.

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published April 24, 2024 at 4:08 PM EDT
On Thursday, April 25, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear oral arguments in the case of Trump vs. the United States. Before the court will be the question of whether a former President has immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while that President was in office.

Listen to NPR’s live Special Coverage on-air and online at 10 a.m. EDT. Coverage will be hosted by Michel Martin, accompanied by National Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson and Senior Washington Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving.
